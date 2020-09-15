U.S. News introduced a ranking for Top Performers on Social Mobility in 2019 to evaluate which schools best serve underrepresented students. This ranking measures how successful colleges are at “advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants.” Most students receiving these grants have adjusted gross family incomes under $50,000. St. Mary’s tied for No. 25 in the West and. St. Mary’s also ranked first in San Antonio in this analysis for the second year in a row.