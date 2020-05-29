A: Haha! Well, I am not sure there was any real approach other than attending a workshop on how to teach with Zoom (a cloud-based videoconferencing platform). My teaching is all face-to-face interaction with students in class, so I knew Zoom would be the only way I could transition to complete the semester. The person who ran the Zoom workshop has been so helpful and supportive (code for patient), so I have done well enough for the moment.