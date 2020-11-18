November 18, 2020
Board of Trustees unanimously reappoints Thomas M. Mengler
Thomas M. Mengler, J.D., was unanimously reappointed to a fourth term as President of St. Mary’s University by the Board of Trustees on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Since 2012, Mengler has proven to be one of the University’s most successful presidents in its history. Last November, St. Mary’s reached The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign goal of $130 million — and with two years remaining in the campaign raised the goal to $150 million. When this goal is reached and exceeded by December 2021, it will be 7.5 times greater than any previous St. Mary’s campaign. With almost $70 million in endowment funding, including $40 million in scholarship aid, this campaign will prove to be a turning point for the University.
The Board of Trustees recognized Mengler as having shown extraordinary leadership in managing the University through the pandemic. He led efforts to quickly adapt to changing circumstances, prioritize health and safety, prepare faculty to sustain the teaching mission under new conditions, and protect the University’s financial soundness. He worked alongside his leadership team to guide these tough calls with care and confidence.
Mengler’s work to strengthen the St. Mary’s commitment to its Catholic and Marianist identity is sure to be another of the most significant legacies of his presidency, said Leticia “Leti” Contreras (B.A. ’89), Chair of the Board of Trustees. He will continue his focus on strengthening the University’s brand as a regional power, which is highly regarded for its academic quality and value, and pervasively Catholic and Marianist.
“Of course, he will tell you his success is due to the commitment and dedication of the St. Mary’s faculty, staff and leadership team, and his wife, Mona, who also has devoted herself to the University and its Catholic and Marianist mission of education,” Contreras said.
“On behalf of the St. Mary’s Board of Trustees, I’d like to express my appreciation to Tom and Mona for their continued service to advancing excellence at St. Mary’s. We are blessed to have a focused, thoughtful and joyful leader in President Tom Mengler,” Contreras said.