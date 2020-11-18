Since 2012, Mengler has proven to be one of the University’s most successful presidents in its history. Last November, St. Mary’s reached The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign goal of $130 million — and with two years remaining in the campaign raised the goal to $150 million. When this goal is reached and exceeded by December 2021, it will be 7.5 times greater than any previous St. Mary’s campaign. With almost $70 million in endowment funding, including $40 million in scholarship aid, this campaign will prove to be a turning point for the University.