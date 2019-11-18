November 18, 2019

Our history. Our Moment. Our vision to be the finest.

One gift alone can contribute to transformative educational opportunities — the defining moments that change a student’s trajectory from unsure to successful, elevate a professor’s research into the national limelight and support the University community in its faith journey with Catholic and Marianist traditions.

Now, multiply the glory these types of gifts can bring. Not by 10 or 20, but by more than 10,000.

Each takes St. Mary’s a step closer to realizing its vision to become one of the finest private universities in the region. Each propels the most ambitious fundraising effort ever undertaken at St. Mary’s — The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign launched in Fall 2017. In November, the University announced already exceeding the stated goal of $130 million and extending the campaign to a new $150 million goal.

In the words of Alicia Cordoba Tait, D.M.A., whose position as the inaugural Beirne Director of the Center for Catholic Studies was funded by one of these donations, “the ‘Defining Moment’ is believing what is possible.”

She shares that belief in what’s possible with the students and faculty across campus who — thanks to the campaign’s donors — have already witnessed the evolution of their experiences in faith formation, and academic and research excellence.

Read more about what the campaign means to our students and faculty through these stories: