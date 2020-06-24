As leaders of Catholic Marianist organizations in the area, we believe this is important to reestablishing trust and promoting justice and compassion for the survivors and their families. As members of our Marianist communities, together we are called to be healers for those who have been wounded by these evil acts and to be defenders of the dignity and protection of every person. The sexual abuse of a minor or any vulnerable person by another is an unspeakable violation of human decency. Our organizations will report any credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor by any member of our community to law enforcement and immediately remove the individual from his or her position, pending an investigation. We also continue to be vigilant in our efforts to comply with safety protocols, background checks and training for individuals working within our communities.