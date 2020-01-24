Soriano exhibits his commitment to Marianist education and how to live it through actions and behaviors. Soriano puts his hopes prayers into action as he brings radical hospitality into all of his interactions. Soriano grew up as part of a diverse community anchored by the Marianist school he attended in Peru. Growing up and being exposed to the Marianist charism from an early age, it was a natural next step for him to enroll at St. Mary’s University. Soriano is a dedicated dual Mathematics and History major and has completed significant research during summers at the University of Dayton and University of Notre Dame. Soriano uses his internship money to fund his sister’s tuition and support the needs of his family in Peru.