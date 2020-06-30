The Big Solve
At St. Mary’s University, our campus community talks a lot about educating leaders for the common good — a noble yet, on first glance, abstract notion. What does it look like when our faculty and staff apply their expertise to solving some of humanity’s biggest problems?
In these stories, you’ll hear from professors in Mathematics, Education, Information Systems and Law, as well as our Men’s Soccer Head Coach, who each use the holistic St. Mary’s style of education to offer solutions to some of our greatest challenges.
Read more about how St. Mary’s University is working for the common good:
- Housing as a human right by Law Professor Genevieve Hébert Fajardo
- Bridging economic divides by Information Systems Professor Seongbae Lim
- Educating beyond the test by Education Professor Angeli Willson
- Mathematics for the common good by Mathematics Professor Paul Uhlig
- Changing the culture by Men’s Soccer Head Coach Johnny Clifford