Texas needs to create and fund a curriculum that focuses on developing socio-emotional intelligence, in addition to its existent academic standards. This program should start with awareness — self and social. It should include teaching students to recognize their strengths and weaknesses, gaining confidence from their abilities and demonstrating resiliency in the face of failure. This program should have mental health supports, such as counselors, psychologists and social workers trained in implementing a program through which students can develop empathy for others, and build and maintain healthy relationships.