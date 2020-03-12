March 12, 2020
To provide the St. Mary’s University community with important, reliable and timely updates about the new coronavirus, COVID-19, St. Mary’s University has created an emergency updates webpage as the primary source of information for the University community. This webpage will be updated daily as new information becomes available.
Recent updates include:
St. Mary’s University has extended spring break by one week for students to help ensure the health and safety of our campus community. The campus remains open, and faculty and staff will continue campus operations. Classes will resume on campus on Monday, March 23, 2020.
St. Mary’s faculty, who uniformly deliver in-person instruction, will use the week of March 16 to prepare for the possibility of delivering effective online instruction. This time will also allow others to ensure the delivery of all University services in the safest way.
Out of an abundance of caution and due to changes in schedules related to the coronavirus, the Lone Star Conference announced today it is suspending regular-season competition until Monday, March 30, 2020 — including St. Mary’s University’s Rattler Athletics competitions.
The suspension is effective at the end of today’s games. The Lone Star Conference leadership will reconvene on March 30 to determine how the league will move forward.
At this time, there are no confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus among the St. Mary’s community.