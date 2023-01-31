Hired full time by the School of Law in 1994, Hampton was granted tenure in 2000. For the last two decades, he has served in various administrative and leadership roles, including Associate Dean for Administration at the School of Law and five years as president of the St. Mary’s University Faculty Senate. He assumed the position of Vice President for Academic Affairs in February 2010 after serving as Interim Vice President since 2008, became the University’s first Provost in September 2010 and returned to the School of Law faculty in 2015. In January, he was awarded the Distinguished Faculty Award for the School of Law by the St. Mary’s University Alumni Association.