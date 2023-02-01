The Princeton Review’s Best Law Schools for 2023 rankings rely on data the company gathers from surveys of administrators at the law schools as well as surveys of students attending the schools who rate and report on their experiences at them, according to a news release from the publication. The rankings for 2023 are based on surveys of administrators at 168 law schools in 2021-22 and surveys of 17,000 students enrolled in the schools over the past three academic years. More than 60 data points are factored into the company’s ranking list tallies.