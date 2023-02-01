February 1, 2023
The Princeton Review on Tuesday ranked the St. Mary’s University School of Law and the MBA Program through the Greehey School of Business on its best schools lists.
The St. Mary’s Law ranking
The Princeton Review’s Best Law Schools for 2023 rankings rely on data the company gathers from surveys of administrators at the law schools as well as surveys of students attending the schools who rate and report on their experiences at them, according to a news release from the publication. The rankings for 2023 are based on surveys of administrators at 168 law schools in 2021-22 and surveys of 17,000 students enrolled in the schools over the past three academic years. More than 60 data points are factored into the company’s ranking list tallies.
“Every school that made our Best Law Schools for 2023 ranking lists offers outstanding academics,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief.
The Greehey School of Business ranking
The Princeton Review’s Best Business Schools for 2023 rankings utilize institutional data the publication gathers from administrators at business schools as well as surveys of students attending the schools who rate and report on their experiences. The rankings for 2023 are based on surveys in 2021-22 of administrators at 397 business schools offering on-campus and/or online MBAs, and surveys of 29,900 students enrolled in the schools over the past three academic years, according to a news release from the publication.
“We recommend these schools highly and with great regard for the MBA programs they offer,” Franek said. “Since we developed our b-school rankings more than two decades ago, our goal, every year, has been to help applicants choose the MBA programs best for them.”