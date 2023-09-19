Magazine Homepage View Issue

Brothers excel with Marianist education at St. Mary’s

Arts and Humanities
September 19, 2023

Kai and Aidan Solonka chose St. Mary’s University to continue the Marianist education they first encountered at Central Catholic

by Michelle Mondo

Kai Solonka, a senior Philosophy major, plans to go to graduate school to become a licensed professional counselor and then get a Ph.D. in Philosophy.
Kai Solonka studies Philosophy.

Education centered around service and perseverance is important to brothers Kai and Aidan Solonka. Their first experiences with Marianist education came as they each entered Central Catholic High School.

Kai Solonka first, as the oldest, then Aidan Solonka two years later.

When it came time to choose a college, they said St. Mary’s University stood out as a way to continue that kind of education.

“The Marianist ideal in education is about perseverance and a duty that education — and knowing what to do and what not to do in certain situations — is the most important thing as opposed to just memorizing facts,” Kai Solonka said.

Born and raised in San Antonio, it was their grandmother’s and mother’s wish that they continue their family tradition of Catholic education. Both attended the school with the help of the Marianist Excel Program, formerly known as the Marianist Urban Student Program (MUSP), which offers financial aid and other support to incoming freshmen at Central Catholic.

“The Marianist ideal in education is about perseverance and a duty that education — and knowing what to do and what not to do in certain situations — is the most important thing as opposed to just memorizing facts.”

Kai Solonka

Kai Solonka, a senior Philosophy major, plans to go to graduate school to become a licensed professional counselor and then get a Ph.D. in Philosophy. His goal is to focus on post-traumatic stress disorder, trauma and the intersection of free will. He is publishing a paper through the McNair Scholars Program, titled “Neuropenitentiary: The Mind’s Tragic Autonomic Sacrifice of Free Will in the Battle Against Trauma.”

Kai Solonka, who originally thought he would study business, was inspired by professors in the Department of Philosophy to pursue his unique focus, including Associate Professor of Philosophy Andrew Brei, Ph.D.

“Kai is an intensively creative thinker and a natural collaborator whose perspective on the world will serve him — and others — very well,” Brei said.

Sophomore Aidan Solonka hopes to get his bachelor’s degree in Criminology with a minor in Psychology.
Aidan Solonka studies Criminology and Psychology.

Sophomore Aidan Solonka hopes to get his bachelor’s degree in Criminology with a minor in Psychology. His goal is to become a criminal profiler. Knowing his brother was attending St. Mary’s helped him make the decision to attend. After getting involved in the service-based group Guardian Angels at Central Catholic, Aidan Solonka realized that St. Mary’s would be a university that allowed him to continue his tradition of service.

Both brothers, through the Marianist Excel Program, were part of the National Hispanic Institute, a youth organization focused on public policy that held events at St. Mary’s.

“I felt at home going there because of my experience at Central,” Aidan Solonka said. “When I found out about the Marianist Leadership Program at St. Mary’s, which was so close to the Excel Program, I wanted to continue that kind of education and lifestyle. Being of service to other people is really important to me.”

The Marianist Leadership Program, or MLP, is a faith-based leadership and community service program. Aidan Solonka is also on the Student Leadership Team.

In the time Amy Arismendez, Program Director of the Marianist Leadership Program and Student Initiatives, has worked with Aidan Solonka she has seen his capacity for service shine through his actions.

“Aidan is a true servant leader and someone willing to help whenever and however he can, not just in our program but in his classes and with his fellow peers,” Arismendez said. “Anytime a fellow MLP student needs help or encouragement, Aidan steps up and becomes present. I’m excited to see how Aidan will continue to grow as a student and deepen his faith life and leadership here at the University.”

As the brothers continue their journey from university life and into the workforce, they both are grateful for how their education has prepared them.

“St. Mary’s is an excellent place to do research on yourself,” Kai Solonka said. “You have the opportunity to sit down and really digest who you are and what your potential is in different fields. It’s all about attaching knowledge to your own sense of duty.”

Get to know the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
Learn about the Philosophy Major
Learn about the Criminology Major
Learn about the Psychology Major
Visit the Marianist Leadership Program

More from the Fall 2023 Issue

Law

Professor Chenglin Liu’s research serves public health

You can trace Professor of Law Chenglin “Gary” Liu’s interest in public health back to his early days researching organic foods. Now, he dedicates his career to academic research and learning.

Carlos Chévere-Lugo, J.D. (LL.M. ’17, LL.M. ’18) traveled to St. Mary's University School of Law from his home in Puerto Rico.
Law

Puerto Rican alum finds extension of home at St. Mary’s Law

Puerto Rico, known for its vibrant culture and history, decadent cuisine, and majestic beaches and mountains, is a tourist destination for some. But for Carlos Chévere-Lugo, J.D. (LL.M. ’17, LL.M. ’18), the U.S. territory is home.

Cayden Garcia, member of the Rattler Baseball team
Athletics and Recreation

Rattler Baseball team member takes computer science talents to the major league

Combining his computer science studies at St. Mary’s University with his passion for baseball, Cayden Garcia made a splash with the Appalachian League, one of the longest-running baseball leagues in the history of professional baseball.

Read More Stories

Caitlyn Collins, left, and Kaylie Morgan (J.D. '23)
Law

Criminal Justice Clinic students provide support for those in need

As part of the Criminal Justice Clinic, eight students with the School of Law worked with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office Conviction Integrity Unit.

Jovita Idár in studio portrait by Garcia Studio. ca 1905. Courtesy UTSA Libraries Special Collections.
Community

St. Mary’s employee reflects on Jovita Idár’s new quarter

St. Mary’s employee Rose Ann Martinez celebrates her great-great-aunt, Jovita Idár, a Mexican American journalist and activist, being recognized on a U.S. quarter.

Online J.D. Program set up with the sweetest of cats.
Law

The nation’s first fully online J.D. students reflect on law school and life

Scattered across Texas and the United States, 25 students have created the tight-knit inaugural cohort in the School of Law’s Online J.D. program, the first of its kind in the nation.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo Digital Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top