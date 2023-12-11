

The M.Jur. is a nonprofessional degree program that offers non-lawyers the opportunity to gain an understanding of the law. This new graduate degree concentration can aid school personnel, service providers and those advocating on behalf of students with disabilities and their families in gaining a greater understanding of the law in this area. It is the first and only such program to receive acquiescence from the American Bar Association. The M.Jur. degree requires the successful completion of 30 credit hours that can be completed in two semesters if enrolled full time.



“Rooted in our rich Marianist traditions, this innovative initiative at St. Mary’s exemplifies our commitment to fostering relevant discourse in social advocacy and embracing the powerful intersection of servant leadership with professional agency,” said Assistant Dean for Graduate Law Programs Shannon Sevier (M.P.A. ’21, J.D. ’07).



St. Mary’s Law M.Jur. student Patricia Howey, who is completing her degree online from her home in Westpoint, Indiana, said her journey began when her youngest child was born with a severe disability, leading to her creating a special education advocacy practice. As the author of Special Education: Plain and Simple and a series of books centered on the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, Howey originally enrolled under the Education Law concentration, but recently declared her concentration as Special Education Advocacy.

