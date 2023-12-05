“I am very excited about this unique partnership that the City of McAllen has developed with St. Mary’s University,” said McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E. “A career in municipal government is not only rewarding, but also truly a way to give back to the community in which one lives. Working in the public sector aligns with the St. Mary’s mission of the servant leader, and I am proud the City of McAllen will be able to offer that opportunity for students from McAllen and throughout the Rio Grande Valley who wish to come back and make a difference as interns and, hopefully, as alumni as well.”