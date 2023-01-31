One law student already benefiting from Garcia Marmolejo’s experience is Brianna Chapa. A third-year J.D. student, Chapa organized the Lawtina Network Summit, a national event, at St. Mary’s Law over the summer for Latina law students, lawyers and prospective students, at which Garcia Marmolejo was a speaker. Chapa, who has secured a clerkship with the Hon. Cristina D. Silva, J.D., in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, said she is grateful for the confidence she had after receiving application support and interview guidance from Garcia Marmolejo.