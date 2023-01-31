Magazine Homepage

Alumna uses her experience to create judicial clerkships

Law
January 31, 2023

Courting opportunity

by Leticia Romero

When the Hon. Marina Garcia Marmolejo (M.A./J.D. ’96) described her first time in a federal courtroom, it was to tell the story of taking her Oath of Allegiance to become a naturalized U.S. citizen.

The Hon. Marina Garcia Marmolejo (M.A./J.D. ’96) sits in a federal courtroom in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Laredo.

Born in Mexico, Garcia Marmolejo, now a Laredo-based federal district judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, was in her second year of the St. Mary’s University School of Law J.D. program when her paperwork finally came through.

Although the path to citizenship can take years, reaching the end of her journey was one of the happiest moments of her life, she said. Now a Jurist in Residence at the School of Law, Garcia Marmolejo helps students of her alma mater find opportunities, especially through judicial clerkships.

Nominated by former President Barack Obama, Garcia Marmolejo was judicially appointed by the U.S. Senate and received her commission on Oct. 4, 2011.

In a stroke of serendipity, Garcia Marmolejo also presides over the swearing-in of new U.S. citizens.

“One of the things that I get to do now as a federal district judge is to preside over those same ceremonies,” Garcia Marmolejo said. “Things have come full circle.”

Helping aspiring lawyers

In 2022, Garcia Marmolejo approached St. Mary’s Law Dean Patricia Roberts, J.D., about growing the clerkship program from her court. A clerkship is a postgraduate employment term during which a lawyer, usually a recent law graduate, works for a judge for a defined period, typically one to two years.

She stressed the importance of the program and how it benefits law students, especially first-generation students, with employment and experience after graduation.

“I didn’t have any lawyers or judges or anybody in my own family who said, ‘Why don’t you apply for the federal vacancy?’” Garcia Marmolejo said. “Don’t wait for someone to invite you to submit an application or to run for office because that invitation may never come.”

Former clerk Eduardo Mendoza (J.D. ’18) became a federal prosecutor in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas and said his writing and oral skills improved drastically after his clerkship with Garcia Marmolejo.

“I didn’t have any lawyers or judges or anybody in my own family who said, ‘Why don’t you apply for the federal vacancy?’”

The Hon. Marina Garcia Marmolejo (M.A./J.D. ’96)

“My year as a law clerk in the judge’s chambers really prepared me for that experience,” Mendoza said.

Assistant Dean of Career Services Robin Thorner, J.D., assists Garcia Marmalejo’s efforts, which also compliment work done by South Texas Distinguished Professor of Law Vincent R. Johnson, J.D., LL.M, LL.D., and other faculty, in finding clerkship opportunities for law students. Thorner said that with a federal judge backing the program, students will likely get a boost in clerkship opportunities.

“Judge Garcia Marmolejo is putting her reputation on the line because she is affirmatively reaching out and recommending our students, which is a tremendous asset,” Thorner said.

One law student already benefiting from Garcia Marmolejo’s experience is Brianna Chapa. A third-year J.D. student, Chapa organized the Lawtina Network Summit, a national event, at St. Mary’s Law over the summer for Latina law students, lawyers and prospective students, at which Garcia Marmolejo was a speaker. Chapa, who has secured a clerkship with the Hon. Cristina D. Silva, J.D., in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, said she is grateful for the confidence she had after receiving application support and interview guidance from Garcia Marmolejo.

“The clerkship program is changing lives and putting the St. Mary’s School of Law on the map,” Chapa said.  

More from the Fall 2022 Issue

Nine members of the Dowd family stand outside the office of Edward Dowd Jr., practice in St. Louis.
Law

St. Mary’s Law graduates nine alumni from one family

The St. Mary’s University School of Law graduates alumni from all over the world, but the Dowd family from St. Louis produces School of Law graduates en masse.

Law

Pipeline program makes law school a reality for high school students

The Office of Pipeline Initiatives finds ways to demystify law school for high school students to make their law school dreams a reality.

Law

School of Law celebrates faculty, staff who have served decades

This year marks a milestone for several faculty members, celebrating decades of dedicated service to the St. Mary’s University School of Law.

Read More Stories

Lily Schow stands in the SGA office.
Arts and Humanities

Communications Studies-Political Science double major takes advantage of St. Mary’s opportunities

Junior Lily Schow leads through academics, as a Communications Studies and Political Science double major, and through SGA and esports.

Zane Smith leans on a railing.
Business

Finance and Risk Management senior dives into service 

Zane Smith fell in love with St. Mary’s University the first time he set foot on campus for his college tour. Now, he makes an impact as a tour guide, President's Ambassador and scholar.

Zack Valdez stands in front of the White House.
Science and Tech

Alum at Department of Energy positions U.S. for its future

Zack Valdez, Ph.D. (B.S. ’10), finds motivational fuel in explaining complex science and increasing public trust in scientific findings by everyone from community members who need to understand their environment to Congressional decision-makers.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top