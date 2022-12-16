“The clerkship application and interview process are intimidating. Although I committed to applying, I was not convinced I was clerkship material. Meeting Judge Garcia Marmolejo and her law clerks changed that for me. After receiving application support and interview guidance from Judge Garcia Marmolejo and her team, I walked into my clerkship interview confident and prepared for any question. I am eternally grateful to Judge Garcia Marmolejo and her law clerks, Chloe Kempf, Thanh Nguyen and Emmanuel Jimenez, for helping me secure a federal judicial clerkship with the Hon. Cristina D. Silva in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada. Judge Garcia Marmolejo’s clerkship program is only in its infancy and is already changing lives and putting the St. Mary’s School of Law on the map.”