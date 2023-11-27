November 27, 2023
Get ready to light up the St. Mary’s University campus with holiday cheer as the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Alumni Christmas Social returns.
The annual event will begin at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Alkek Plaza, where the community will be led in song by carolers in front of the Nativity scene before celebrating and flipping the switch to light the University’s Christmas tree.
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa will return ho-ho-home to St. Mary’s for pictures.
At 8 p.m., guests are invited to Pecan Grove, where about four inches of machine-made snow will be on the ground to play in during the alumni social.
The University’s Alumni Association will also collect unwrapped, new or gently used toys from guests to support the St. Mary’s University Miracle on 36th Street Toy and Donation Drive.