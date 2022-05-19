“Law school can get dark and get really heavy. It can get really hard,” she said. “But in the Pro Bono Program, I found my why. So, every time things would get hard, I would find myself thinking, ‘This is why I’m here. I’m here because in three years I’m going to sit for the bar. I’m going to be able to do this and I’m not going to have to have an attorney sign off. I will be the attorney.’”