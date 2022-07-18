Magazine Homepage

Alumni
July 18, 2022

St. Mary’s authors offer up exciting book options 

by Nathaniel Miller 

Everyone needs an escape, and not just a listen to Escape: (The Piña Colada Song). Mentally leave the summer heat behind with books written by our very own St. Mary’s University alumni and faculty. 

Pandemic Preaching 

Rev. David Garcia (B.A. ’71) 

WIPF and Stock Publishers, 2021 

Garcia originally turned down the idea of writing after retiring in 2019, but then ended up writing 60 new homilies between March 2020 and March 2021. Each homily focuses on various aspects of pandemic living and reflects on Scripture. 

City Lights From the Upside Down 

Alex Z. Salinas (B.A. ’11, M.A. ’19) 

San Antonio Review Press, 2021 

Following two poetry collections, alumnus Salinas’ new collection of short stories offers readers a range of tales from revenge-filled siblings to strange encounters in coffee shops with the action happening mostly in South Texas and, at times, in outer space. 

Mexican American Civil Rights in Texas 

Edited by Robert Brischetto (B.A. ’65) with contributions by Henry Flores, Ph.D. (B.A. ’74); Lee Teran, J.D.; and Rebecca Flores (B.A. ’70) 

Michigan State University Press, 2021 

Professor Emeritus of Political Science Henry Flores, retired School of Law Professor Teran and alumna Rebecca Flores contributed chapters in this book edited by alumnus Brischetto. The work explores changes for Mexican Americans in areas from voting rights, education, employment and criminal justice.

The Demons in the Details: Demonic Discourse and Rabbinic Culture in Late Antique Babylonia 

Sara Ronis, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Theology 

University of California Press, 2022 

Ronis takes readers across the rabbinic canon and the Babylonian Talmud discussing stories of demonic encounters and the wide range of ways rabbis created a profoundly Jewish demonology.  

Gregory of Nyssa as Biographer: Weaving Lives for Virtuous Readers 

Allison Gray, Ph.D., Interim Beirne Director for the Center for Catholic Studies, Associate Professor of Theology and Greek 

Mohr Siebeck, 2021 

Analyzing three biographical narratives by fourth-century theologian Gregory of Nyssa and his use of rhetorical and literary techniques to help train Christians to interpret Scripture.  

Pace’s Post: Ramblings of Wisdom from a Middle-Aged Doc 

Victor M. Pace, M.D. (B.S. ’87) 

Gatekeeper Press, 2021 

With almost 30 years of medical practice, alumnus Pace writes about his experiences bringing new ideas to those looking to enrich their soul, body and mind. 

Horizons of Joy: Poetic Thresholds for Winter 

Mary Lynne Gasaway Hill, Ph.D. (B.A., ’86, M.A. ’90, M.A. ’91), Professor of English Literature and Language 

River Lily Press, 2021 

This poetry collection associated with winter invites readers to explore not just feelings and words associated with the season, but also revisit its association with death and rebirth. 

