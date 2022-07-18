St. Mary’s authors offer up exciting book options
by Nathaniel Miller
Everyone needs an escape, and not just a listen to Escape: (The Piña Colada Song). Mentally leave the summer heat behind with books written by our very own St. Mary’s University alumni and faculty.
Rev. David Garcia (B.A. ’71)
WIPF and Stock Publishers, 2021
Garcia originally turned down the idea of writing after retiring in 2019, but then ended up writing 60 new homilies between March 2020 and March 2021. Each homily focuses on various aspects of pandemic living and reflects on Scripture.
Alex Z. Salinas (B.A. ’11, M.A. ’19)
San Antonio Review Press, 2021
Following two poetry collections, alumnus Salinas’ new collection of short stories offers readers a range of tales from revenge-filled siblings to strange encounters in coffee shops with the action happening mostly in South Texas and, at times, in outer space.
Edited by Robert Brischetto (B.A. ’65) with contributions by Henry Flores, Ph.D. (B.A. ’74); Lee Teran, J.D.; and Rebecca Flores (B.A. ’70)
Michigan State University Press, 2021
Professor Emeritus of Political Science Henry Flores, retired School of Law Professor Teran and alumna Rebecca Flores contributed chapters in this book edited by alumnus Brischetto. The work explores changes for Mexican Americans in areas from voting rights, education, employment and criminal justice.
Sara Ronis, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Theology
University of California Press, 2022
Ronis takes readers across the rabbinic canon and the Babylonian Talmud discussing stories of demonic encounters and the wide range of ways rabbis created a profoundly Jewish demonology.
Allison Gray, Ph.D., Interim Beirne Director for the Center for Catholic Studies, Associate Professor of Theology and Greek
Mohr Siebeck, 2021
Analyzing three biographical narratives by fourth-century theologian Gregory of Nyssa and his use of rhetorical and literary techniques to help train Christians to interpret Scripture.
Victor M. Pace, M.D. (B.S. ’87)
Gatekeeper Press, 2021
With almost 30 years of medical practice, alumnus Pace writes about his experiences bringing new ideas to those looking to enrich their soul, body and mind.
Mary Lynne Gasaway Hill, Ph.D. (B.A., ’86, M.A. ’90, M.A. ’91), Professor of English Literature and Language
River Lily Press, 2021
This poetry collection associated with winter invites readers to explore not just feelings and words associated with the season, but also revisit its association with death and rebirth.