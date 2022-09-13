Magazine Homepage

Rattler Athletics uses new technology to improve performance 

Athletics and Recreation
September 13, 2022

Gearing up

by Mitch Mason 

Upping physical training. Tinkering with form. Analyzing performance. St. Mary’s University student-athletes — especially in Soccer, Golf and Volleyball — are accessing the latest technology to improve their game, which was made possible partly by donations to Rattler Athletics

Rattler Men’s Soccer

Rattler Men's Soccer player Jalil Blalock plays in the 2021 home opener.
Rattler Men’s Soccer player Jalil Blalock plays in the 2021 home opener.

For instance, Men’s Soccer uses Titan body sensors to collect and chart biometric data during practices and games. 

“This gives us the best information possible to keep players free from overworking, meaning we can avoid an increase in injuries,” said Men’s Soccer Head Coach Johnny Clifford. 

Soccer monitors different data for player performance, such as effort exerted measured by heart rate, distance covered and how many sprints a player takes over time. All of this information contributes to the molding of a game plan by Clifford and his staff. 

Rattler Golf

In the Golf program, Head Coach Thomas Kearney and his players use indoor state-of-the-art launch monitors to understand how players are striking the ball. These monitors not only allow players to practice during inclement weather, but they also help the teams understand the physics behind the ball’s movement while in the air. 

“These systems allow us to structure our practices using data like spin-rate, smash factor and angle of attack,” Kearney said. “We can also analyze the relationship between club path and club face, which allows us to maximize our time and, ultimately, our performance.” 

Rattler Volleyball

Rattler Volleyball player Cali Nims takes aim.
Rattler Volleyball player Cali Nims takes aim.

The Volleyball team has installed a system called VolleyMetrics to help film and analyze their matches. 

The system allows Head Coach Laura Ulrich to evaluate her team’s performance and provides a platform to share film with other coaches.  

“The system is really helpful,” Ulrich said. “It allows us to watch and evaluate our games. We have film study sessions with our players weekly. The system also allows us to swap film with other coaches, scout our opponents or see how teams play at the Division I level.”   

More from the Fall 2022 Issue

Dr. Erika Gonzalez in her white coat standing in her office with La Doctora tapestry and EXHALE print behind her
Science and Tech

Biology alumna appointed to presidential scientific committee

When Erika Gonzalez, M.D. (B.S. ’98), learned she had been chosen to sit on the President’s Committee on the National Medal of Science, she was in disbelief. 

A green plant in a pile of dirt rests upon a pile of books.
Faith and Service

St. Mary’s University puts its all into a seven-year climate effort

On Earth Day 2022, St. Mary’s University faculty, staff and students were learning about the seven-year commitment to “care for our common home."

Alumni Road Map graphic with Rattler Man
Alumni

St. Mary’s alumni find benefits through post-graduation guide

From social media to local chapters, from campus events to fun perks, St. Mary's University alumni can find many paths to stay connected to their alma mater through the guide below.

Read More Stories

Larry Hufford, Ph.D., stands prepares to give his final lecture at St. Mary's University.
Arts and Humanities

Larry Hufford delivers final lecture and lasting wisdom

With more than 50 years of teaching experience, Larry Hufford, Ph.D., said there is one thing he hopes he's remembered for as a person.

Dr. Erika Gonzalez in her white coat standing in her office with La Doctora tapestry and EXHALE print behind her
Science and Tech

Biology alumna appointed to presidential scientific committee

When Erika Gonzalez, M.D. (B.S. ’98), learned she had been chosen to sit on the President’s Committee on the National Medal of Science, she was in disbelief. 

St. Mary's art professor Twyla Arthur poses near her mosaic art piece
Arts and Humanities

Art professor makes her mark across the city with large-scale mosaics

From the Blue Star Art Complex to McAllister Park, Houston Street to St. Mary’s University — the public art created by Adjunct Professor Twyla Arthur has infused beauty into spots across San Antonio.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top