Magazine Homepage

St. Mary’s program nets prestigious designation from NSA and DHS 

Science and Tech
September 19, 2022

Dominating the Cyber Defense Domain 

by Nathaniel Miller 

Being recognized as a National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense is more than securing a prominent designation for St. Mary’s University — it also guarantees for students that their program is recognized by the federal government.   

Awarded by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security, the St. Mary’s Master of Science in Cybersecurity is the first in San Antonio to obtain the recognition for its master’s program.   

Arman Balubhai Polra, left, Sirisha Parimi, center, and Veerain Arya Manchikanti participate in a class for the Master of Science in Cybersecurity program.

“Graduates of a program designated by the NSA and DHS must know specific sets of knowledge and must have hands-on lab experience in some areas,” said Ayad Barsoum, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Computer Science and Graduate Program Director of Cybersecurity.  

After a multi-year process, the agencies apply the designation to validate institutions with a comprehensive and robust cybersecurity program. To receive the institution-wide designation, St. Mary’s demonstrated having a cybersecurity program with full-time faculty contributing research and working collaboratively across disciplines; enrolling students who master specific sets of knowledge, gain real-world experience and participate in extracurricular cybersecurity challenges; creating cooperative agreements to accept students from two-year institutions; and implementing a university-wide security plan that includes training for all employees.  

“Receiving this elite designation from NSA and DHS will open doors for the students and graduates of St. Mary’s University in this high-growth industry,” said Ian Martines, Ph.D., Interim Dean of the School of Science, Engineering and Technology.   

Cybersecurity experts are in demand, with a global shortage of 2.72 million cybersecurity professionals, according to the (ISC)² 2021 Cybersecurity Workforce Study. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects the job outlook for an information security analyst to increase by 33% between 2020 and 2030. The median annual pay for this role was $103,590 in 2020.   

Gary Bevans, a graduate student in the program, said his career goal is to become a cybersecurity analyst and that having national agencies validate the master’s degree is an important designation.  

“It’s a huge thing for the NSA to give that stamp of approval,” Bevans said. “It’s going to help the program move forward in positive ways.” 

More from the Fall 2022 Issue

Business

Alumnus transitions from military law to the business world

When serving in the United States Army, William Brown, J.D. (M.B.A. '20) now a regulatory relations attorney at USAA’s Chief Legal Office, regularly packed up and went wherever needed.

Victoria Van Winkle and her parents Lloyd Van Winkle, M.D., and Mary Nguyen, M.D.
Community

Student finds new home with alumni and on campus 

When Van Winkle was 12 years old, her birth mother, Rachel Herrera, was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Van Winkle spent much of her teenage years looking after her younger siblings and in hospitals with her mother. She didn’t have much time to study or think about her future — until she met Lloyd Van Winkle, M.D. (B.A. ’76).

Sister Norma Pimentel smiles as she greets refugee children at the Humanitarian Respite Center
Faith and Service

Theology alumna recognized globally for humanitarian work at the border

Before Sister Norma Pimentel (M.A. ’89) became executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, was named among TIME’s Most Influential People or was recognized by Pope Francis for her work with refugees at the U.S.-Mexico Border, she dreamed of being an artist.  

Read More Stories

Alumni

Beat the heat with summer reads

Need a break from the heat? Stay inside with a one of these books written by our very own St. Mary’s University alumni and faculty. 

Sister Norma Pimentel smiles as she greets refugee children at the Humanitarian Respite Center
Faith and Service

Theology alumna recognized globally for humanitarian work at the border

Before Sister Norma Pimentel (M.A. ’89) became executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, was named among TIME’s Most Influential People or was recognized by Pope Francis for her work with refugees at the U.S.-Mexico Border, she dreamed of being an artist.  

Victoria Van Winkle and her parents Lloyd Van Winkle, M.D., and Mary Nguyen, M.D.
Community

Student finds new home with alumni and on campus 

When Van Winkle was 12 years old, her birth mother, Rachel Herrera, was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Van Winkle spent much of her teenage years looking after her younger siblings and in hospitals with her mother. She didn’t have much time to study or think about her future — until she met Lloyd Van Winkle, M.D. (B.A. ’76).

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top