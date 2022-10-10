October 10, 2022
For the Nov. 8 election, St. Mary’s University will host early voting and an election day voting site at the St. Mary’s AT&T Center for Information Technology.
“As a member of the St. Mary’s University community, voting is one of the most fundamental ways to activate our commitment to educating for service, justice and peace,” said Tim Bessler, Ed.D., Vice President for Student Development and Dean of Students. “Please make time to share your voice and your vote during this election season.”
The last day to register to vote for the upcoming election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Located on Rattler Drive, the AT&T Center for Information Technology, Room 108, will serve both early voting and Nov. 8 election day voting. Early voting for the joint general, special charter and bond election will last from Monday, Oct. 24, to Friday, Nov. 4.
The St. Mary’s voting site will be accessible to the campus community and the general public. Those who wish to vote at the Center should enter campus from Culebra Road and park in Lot G.
For additional information, or to confirm your voter registration information and your election day precinct polling location, visit the Bexar County Elections Department website.