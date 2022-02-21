February 21, 2022
This month, St. Mary’s University honored five members of the St. Mary’s University community with a 2022 Marianist Heritage Award, which recognizes those who showcase faithfulness to the University’s Marianist heritage.
The four awarded staff members included Clare Acosta, Director of Community Engagement; Angel Tazzer Rodriguez, Ph.D., Director of Instructional Technology and Training in Academic Technology Services; Kimberly Thornton, Director of Graduate Admission and Enrollment Management; and Gregory Zlotnick, J.D., Director of Pro Bono Programs at the St. Mary’s School of Law.
Graduate student Sarah Uhlig (B.A. ’21) was honored with the Marianist Heritage Student Leadership Award. Uhlig earned her bachelor’s degree in English and Theology and is now pursuing a master’s in English Literature and Language.
The University bestowed the awards on Feb. 17 during the Marianist Heritage Award Breakfast. Since 1981, these annual awards have celebrated those who express an interest in the development of the Marianist charism through efforts at increasing knowledge and working for its transformation into practice in the University community.
The award recognizes recipients for their support and promotion of the Catholic and Marianist educational mission and tradition at St. Mary’s and celebrates the life and heritage of Blessed William Joseph Chaminade, founder of the Society of Mary.
About the honorees
Clare Acosta, Director of Community Engagement
With 10 years at St. Mary’s, Acosta started in University Ministry engaged in justice issues and then became Director of Community Engagement. Acosta works closely with the Marianist Leadership Program and oversees events such as Summer of Service, the biannual service day called Continuing the Heritage and student placements in nonprofits throughout the city.
Angel Tazzer Rodriguez, Ph.D., Director of Instructional Technology and Training in Academic Technology Services
Tazzer Rodriguez has been with St. Mary’s for seven years working in all aspects of technology as the University adapted and changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Known to colleagues as someone who can smooth out any technology emergency, colleagues said Tazzer Rodriguez will take the time to answer all questions and never feel like they are being rushed.
Kimberly Thornton, Director of Graduate Admission and Enrollment Management
Embodying the mission of the University and Marianist values, Thornton has been with St. Mary’s for 16 years and has held several positions within Enrollment Management. A known advocate for students, Thornton is always looking for ways to promote quality education and the formation of faith in students.
Gregory Zlotnick, J.D., Director of Pro Bono Programs at the St. Mary’s School of Law
Celebrating eight years of service at St. Mary’s, Zlotnick’s work with the School of Law is focused on bringing justice to areas often overlooked. Zlotnick encourages students to ask questions about situations of poverty and inequity.
Sarah Uhlig (B.A. ’21)
Uhlig is well-known throughout St. Mary’s and practically grew up on campus as the daughter of a longtime Mathematics professor. She is committed to her faith and places deep importance on service to her community. Active in the University Ministry, the Marianist Leadership Program and the Student Coordinator of the Student Leadership Team, Uhlig is the epitome of Marianist values.