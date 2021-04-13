April 13, 2021
Due to ongoing renovations at Memorial Branch Library on Culebra Road, which will affect that typical voting location, St. Mary’s University will host an election site at the St. Mary’s AT&T Center for Information Technology for the upcoming election.
The AT&T Center for Information Technology on Rattler Drive will serve both early voting and May 1 election day voting.
Early voting for the May 1 joint general, special and charter election will last from Monday, April 19, to Tuesday, April 27. The site will be accessible by the campus community and the general public.
Those who wish to vote at the Center should enter campus from Culebra Road and park in Lot G.
Additional voting information is available at the Bexar County Elections Department website.