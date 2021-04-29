April 29, 2021
To encourage all our community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the University Health System will allow walk-ups without appointments at the on-campus vaccination site tomorrow, April 30.
Faculty, staff, students, families, friends, alumni and neighbors are all invited to get their vaccines on campus.
In addition to those who signed up for vaccination by the Wednesday deadline, the University Health System will extend the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to those who simply show up for vaccination between 8 a.m. and noon tomorrow, April 30.
The second Pfizer dose will likely be administered at the Wonderland of the Americas mall.
On-Campus Vaccination Details
Friday, April 30
8 a.m. to noon
Alumni Athletics & Convocation Center, Auxiliary Gym (Enter through the front doors of the Bill Greehey Arena)