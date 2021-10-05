Stich is co-founder of Rackspace Technology’s global Mentor Circles program and recently helped lead the launch of a similar Mentor Circles program at the School of Law. She serves on the board of directors of Goodwill of San Antonio and is vice president of the board of the San Antonio Legal Services Association. She is a member of the advisory board for the Bexar County Women’s Bar Foundation LEAD Academy. She is a past president of the Women’s Bar Association, a recipient of the Belva Lockwood Outstanding Lawyer Award and past president of the local chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel. Stich was recognized by the San Antonio Business Journal as an Outstanding Lawyer in 2018. In 2019, she was honored with a Women’s Leadership Award.