“As part of the University’s careful response to the pandemic, we have asked all our campus community members to care for each other as a family and pledge to take all necessary steps to protect themselves and the San Antonio community in which we live, study and work,” said Thomas M. Mengler, J.D., St. Mary’s University president. “We greatly appreciate the Alumni Association’s decision to support our commitment to protecting the public’s health by adapting this year’s Fiesta Oyster Bake plans. We look forward to celebrating with the members of our St. Mary’s and Fiesta Oyster Bake family in 2022.”