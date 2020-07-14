What has been most surprising to me is that it is hugely time consuming to transition an in-person course to an online course. It requires rethinking the course from the ground up —identifying what I hope my students will take from the course, and then thinking carefully about the activities and materials that will help students to master the targeted skills and knowledge. It is a break-it-down and rebuild project — one that is incredibly valuable from a pedagogical perspective, but one that takes sustained thought and redesign.