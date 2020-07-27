These are difficult times indeed. In March, we collectively adopted a “we just need to get through this” mentality. But we now find ourselves having to endure the reality that the pandemic is causing long-term consequences that will affect our learning environment this fall and maybe even into the spring. In one of the conferences I had with associate deans from across the country, an associate dean reminded us that many of the choices before us are not ideal. In fact, some are downright lousy. But we have to move forward and make the best choice in a series of less-than-awesome choices. I tried to use that to adjust my perspective.