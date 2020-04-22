“Sometimes I think that I have to give back. There is no option. I was in my first few semesters of my Master of Science in Computer Science. I was having trouble in Hardware and Operating Systems with Dr. Doug Hall. I was unhealthy, overweight and diabetic (undiagnosed). My mother had died of breast cancer that January. All of that made me want to give up and quit. … Dr. Hall cared enough to ask me what was going on. He listened and explained how his mother died while he was in school. Then he asked me what my mother would want me to do. I had to say, ‘finish,’ because that is what she believed. Education changes your life. He said, ‘OK,’ then proceeded to help me through the class. I graduated four years later. Without Dr. Hall’s story and help, I would not be here today. … This is why I give as much as I can. St Mary’s changed my life. Maybe I have a chance to change someone else’s.”