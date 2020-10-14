“The in-person gathering at San Fernando Cathedral has been limited to 60 representatives this year. Alterations will be apparent with seating spaced pews apart, red masks and social-distancing reminders,” said Sister Grace Walle, F.M.I., School of Law Chaplain. “But what hasn’t changed is the need to still unite in order to reflect on the spiritual aspects of the vocation and to pray that justice will prevail even in the most trying of times.”