Political Science studies laid the groundwork for two distinguished alumni authors

Used to writing in much shorter forms, Salinas said he had to fool himself into writing a novel-length story. The character he named Larry Rios was born in an earlier, five-page short story titled The Consideration. At some point, Salinas said, he realized the character wasn’t done with him yet. Though even just the idea of starting a novel was daunting, he told himself to write 100 words on Larry. Those 100 words became Hide, the first chapter in the new book. Another 100-word chapter followed, eventually joined by 300 more chapters, all strictly keeping to that 100-word limit. The result is a rollicking romp through the mind of a hard-to-pin-down figure and his imaginary frog friend. Part of the fun is the elusive identity of his main character, which remains unresolved.