April 16, 2024
For the second consecutive year, Rattler Women’s Golf team member Rebecca Reed (B.B.A. ’22) has been recognized by the Lone Star Conference.
Reed was named Lone Star Conference Women’s Golf Academic Player of the Year on April 14, 2024. She also received the award in 2023.
With an undergraduate degree in Marketing from St. Mary’s University, she is enrolled in the Master of Jurisprudence Program at the School of Law in the General Law Concentration. Reed was also a 2023 Presidential Award honoree.
Reed, alongside freshman teammate and Marketing major Savannah Dupre, was named a member of the Lone Star All-Conference Second Team. Libby Kilbride, a junior and Communications Studies major, was named to the First Team. To be eligible for Lone Star Conference academic honors, student-athletes must carry at least a 3.30 GPA and be at least a sophomore, both academically and athletically.