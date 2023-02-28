February 28, 2023
St. Mary’s University will honor women and their impact with numerous events throughout March in recognition of Women’s History Month.
This year’s theme is Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories said, organizer Angeli Willson, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Chair of the Education Department. Kicking off the month-long celebration will be the Alice Wright Franzke Feminist Awards on Wednesday, March 1, at 4 p.m., in the Sarita Kenedy East Law Library.
“The Women History Month events give us opportunities to honor women in our community who have devoted their lives and talents to producing art, pursuing truth and reflecting the human condition decade after decade,” Willson said.
March will dedicate events showcasing women who dedicated their lives to telling the stories of marginalized communities and beyond. The events are free and open to all St. Mary’s students, unless otherwise noted.
The Alice Wright Franzke Feminist Awards
The St. Mary’s Women’s Caucus established the Alice Wright Franzke Feminist Award in 1990 to commemorate the life and works of Alice Franzke, Ph.D., a Professor in the Sociology Department in the 1980s. It is awarded each March during the University’s celebration of Women’s History Month.
This year’s recipients are:
- Lauren Olivia Mabie, School of Law J.D. student
- Margaret Cantú-Sanchez, Ph.D., Visiting Assistant Professor of English
- Alyssa M. Cedillo (M.A. ’11), clinical director of the Tree of Life Counseling Center and founder of the Root of It Foundation
- David J. Cavazos, Director of the Technical Support Center
“Alice Wright Franzke demonstrated a commitment to civic engagement, scholarship and community participation that fulfilled our university’s mission,” Professor and Librarian Diane Duesterhoeft said. “Each Alice Wright Franzke Feminist Award recipient embodies a unique facet of that commitment through their promotion of peace, empowerment, cooperation, equality and respect of all persons.
Events throughout March
This year’s theme will allow students to further understand the role of women in science, art, law, international politics, national security and more. For a full event schedule visit the Women’s History Month page.
This Women’s History Month events of note include:
Wednesday, March 1
- Alice Wright Franzke Feminist Award Reception, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Sarita Kenedy East Law Library, Law Alumni Room: Commemorating the life and works of Alice Franzke, Ph.D. The event honors Franzke’s commitment to human equality, justice and peace.
- Two Regimes Project Exhibit, March 1 to 31, Blume Library: Hosted by the Department of International Studies and Global Affairs, the exhibit includes posters that tell the story of a Ukrainian woman who lived through the genocides of Holodomor and the Holocaust.
Thursday, March 2
- Creating Spaces for Change: Going Back to Go Forward, 3:30 to 5 p.m., University Center, Conference Room A: Guest speaker Jacqueline Battalora, Ph.D., of Saint Xavier University, will discuss the origins of the human category called “white people,” its utilization in law and its role in radically reorganizing society.
Monday, March 6
- Two Regimes Project Panel Discussion, 4 to 5 p.m., University Center, Alumni Conference Room: Via Zoom and in person, a panel discussion will include Myroslava Antonovych, LL.M., of the Centre for Genocide and Human Rights Studies at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy in Ukraine.
Wednesday, March 8
- The Evolution of Chicana Feminism, 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., University Center, Conference Room B: Part of the Creating Spaces for Change: Opening Minds to Adaptation and Change Series, Margaret Cantú-Sanchez will present on the evolution of Chicana feminism as a movement, its correlation to intersectional feminism and the future of feminism.
- History of Women on Wall Street: Suffragette to Fearless, 3:30 p.m. Albert B. Alkek Building, Room 107: In celebration of International Women’s Day, join the Greehey School of Business, with the support of Morgan Stanley, to discuss the history of women in finance from Wall Street to the 21st century.
Tuesday, March 21
- Appreciation of the Women in Our Lives, 2 to 3:15 p.m., Quad Amphitheater, Rain location University Center Conference Room C.
Wednesday, March 22
- A Viewing/Discussion of the Documentary of RBG (Ruth Bader Ginsburg), 12:20 to 1:35 p.m., St. Louis Hall, Room 330: Telling the stories of women and gender equality in the cases she argued before the U.S Supreme Court, join students in the course on Gender Politics to view and discuss the documentary based on the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Thursday, March 23
- East Asia Security Issues and U.S Foreign Policy, 5 to – 6 p.m., St. Louis Hall, Room 330: The Department of International Studies and Global Affairs is hosting a virtual conversation with alumna Jessica Carrillo on East Asia security issues and U.S foreign policy. Carrillo will also talk about her own experiences as a woman working in the foreign service in that region.
Friday, March 24
- Blessing of the Women – Feast of the Annunciation, 9:10 to 9:45 a.m., Barrett Memorial Bell Tower.
- The Essential Guide to the Female Anatomy, noon, University Center, Alumni Room: Join Wellness Programs and Bettys Co. to discuss and learn about female anatomy. Topics include what the female anatomy consists of, how it functions and when to seek care from a health care provider.
Monday, March 27
- Judges Impacted by International Political Forces, 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., Sarita Kenedy East Law Library, Law Alumni Room or via Zoom: Sponsored by the School of Law, this event is a panel discussion on how political forces are impacting the judiciary from a global perspective. Moderated by Chief Justice Rebeca Martinez of the Fourth Circuit Texas Court of Appeals, this panel will feature judges from Afghanistan and Venezuela.
Wednesday, March 29
- Women in Nuclear and National Security, 5 to 6 p.m., via Zoom. The Truman National Security Project and its Texas chapter, TruTX, will host a virtual public panel event recognizing women leaders in the nuclear and national security space.
Thursday, March 30
- Women Writing: Sharing Story, Finding Peace, 11:10 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., Blume Library, Contreras Lounge. Join us for a panel discussion featuring retired faculty member Diane Gonzales Bertrand, Myriam Bujanda and Professor of English Literature and Language Mary Lynne Gasaway Hill, Ph.D.
Friday, March 31
- Shea Daniel-Youngblood at St. Mary’s University, Scenes from West San Antonio, 3 to 5 p.m., Blume Library, Gallery: Art exhibition from March 31 to April 30.