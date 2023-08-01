The School of Law has also trained bar fellows — usually recent graduates who participated in Raise the Bar, some of whom have done bar coaching before or provided support. They work one-on-one with smaller groups than the full-time coaches. All Raise the Bar coaches are personally invested in students’ success on the bar exam and work individually with students to identify and overcome their weaknesses. They help create individual study schedules, manage stress and anxiety, explain test day strategies and improve overall performance on the bar’s multiple choice and essay sections.