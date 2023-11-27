Presidential duo creates 12 memorable years at St. Mary’s helm

We are grateful for the outpouring of warmth and hospitality extended to us in 2012 and throughout our time. When our St. Mary’s journey began, we didn’t know what to expect. But whatever anxieties we were feeling at the time dissipated almost immediately at the overwhelming welcome we experienced from the Marianists, alumni, faculty, staff and students. That same welcome has touched the hearts, minds and souls of thousands among the St. Mary’s community over the years.