Presidential duo creates 12 memorable years at St. Mary’s helm

Shared stewardship
by Tom and Mona Mengler
From the very first moments, we have been grateful to this University. The St. Mary’s community, its Board of Trustees and the Marianists took a big risk in offering Tom the role of President. At that time — February 2012 — we understood not much about St. Mary’s University and the Marianist characteristics that have defined St. Mary’s for more than 170 years.
We were newbies to the mission. We had never experienced the Marianist family spirit. The phrase “Marianist charism” had never left our lips; nor for that matter did we understand the term charism. In our new roles,
Tom as President and Mona as Very, Extra-Special Adviser to the President, we lacked the experience of everyone before us — 11 presidents who were Marianist brothers, and Charlie and Abbie Cotrell — each of them steeped in an understanding of St. Mary’s and of all things Marianist. We, in contrast, arrived with a clean slate.
Thank you for your trust in us.
We are grateful for the outpouring of warmth and hospitality extended to us in 2012 and throughout our time. When our St. Mary’s journey began, we didn’t know what to expect. But whatever anxieties we were feeling at the time dissipated almost immediately at the overwhelming welcome we experienced from the Marianists, alumni, faculty, staff and students. That same welcome has touched the hearts, minds and souls of thousands among the St. Mary’s community over the years.
Most of all, we thank all of you who, in your daily efforts, have fostered the formation of faith in our students and prepared them to become leaders for the common good. For more than 170 years, Marianist brothers and lay faculty and staff have gently mentored young men and women to leave St. Mary’s with generous spirits and humble hearts and to view their professional careers as vocational journeys, not simply jobs. It’s little wonder our graduates overachieve in the workplace.
At St. Mary’s, our new graduates move forward and outward, not with the narrow goal of personal gratification, but with the aspiration of a life purposively lived. Thank you for helping form future leaders of faith, respect, integrity and compassion.
For almost 12 years, we have viewed our roles to be stewards of the St. Mary’s mission. Along with promoting a culture of excellence and continuous improvement, we have tried to deepen and enhance St. Mary’s as both Catholic and Marianist. We have sought to foster the belief among alumni and friends that St. Mary’s University is an outstanding institution worthy of their philanthropic investment.
Tom and Mona Mengler
Our time at St. Mary’s has been a Defining Moment in our lives. We pledge to assist in passing on to the 14th president this stewardship of the University’s sacred mission. God bless you all.