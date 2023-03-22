Magazine Homepage

Environmental Science and English major studies coyote-red wolf link

Science and Tech
March 22, 2023

by Samantha Mendoza

Growing up, Bianca Ramos loved playing with stuffed animals. Through her education at St. Mary’s University, Ramos has begun turning her childhood fascination with cuddly stuffed creatures into a research career with a real-world impact on wildlife populations.

Originally from Juarez, Mexico, Ramos joined the St. Mary’s community, eager to explore her passion for sharing the wonders of the natural world with others. A double major in English and Environmental Science, she joined the Maximizing Access to Research Careers Undergraduate Student Training in Academic Research (MARC U*STAR) Program, which supports students from underrepresented backgrounds pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering or math.

“I’ve come to appreciate that research is a labor of passion,” Ramos said of the program. “I’ve learned that, as a researcher, if you care about something, you’re willing to put the hours, time and effort into your work.”

The MARC U*STAR program has allowed Ramos to present research on different types of desert soils at a national biomedical conference for minority students. During the Spring 2023 semester, the program also enabled the senior to research the genetic link between the coyote and red wolf populations with Melissa Karlin, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Environmental Science at St. Mary’s.

“I’ve come to appreciate that research is a labor of passion. I’ve learned that, as a researcher, if you care about something, you’re willing to put the hours, time and effort into your work.”

Bianca Ramos, Environmental Science and English major

Red wolves are extinct in the wild and only exist in a non-essential experimental population in North Carolina after being removed from their historic range, which included Texas. By analyzing the genetic data of canids in Texas, Ramos and Karlin can better understand if red wolf DNA still exists in this population and learn more about their diet.

“Red wolves deserve to be protected,” Ramos said. “They play an important role in the ecosystem. This project can better understand their current status in the wild to, ultimately, extend protections to them.”

Ramos spent a semester analyzing scat samples in the lab with Karlin to extract and analyze their DNA. She’ll soon be visiting 11 research sites and collecting samples herself.

“Her work ethic is impeccable,” Karlin said. “She has always been the top-performing student in every class of mine. She is always eager to learn new skills.”

Bianca Ramos stands inside Garni Science Hall.

Outside of her research, Ramos is also the Vice President of the Women’s Affairs Council registered student organization. She coordinates service projects and educates students on issues affecting women and marginalized populations.

While aware of a lack of female representation in research and STEM fields, Ramos said she hopes her work will help pave the way for other Latinas pursuing research careers.

“I hope that one day I can inspire other women to follow in my footsteps,” she said. “I want to show women, ‘You can do it!’ There’s potential in all of us, and you can accomplish anything you want.”

Ramos will be one of a handful of students joining Karlin on a study-abroad trip to the United Kingdom later in 2023 to learn about environmental research and conservation-related issues abroad. After graduation, she hopes to pursue a master’s degree in wildlife conservation or ecology.

“How could I resist wanting to learn more about animals?” Ramos said.

Get to know the School of Science, Engineering and Technology
Learn about the environmental science major
Get to know the College of Arts, humanities and social sciences
Learn about the english major

More from the Spring 2023 Issue

School of Law professor Michael S. Ariens sits in the Rare Book Room with copies of his published books.
Law

School of Law professor elucidates ethics in the legal field

Legal ethics expert and professor Michael S. Ariens continuously strives to be the type of author he wants to read. He hopes to be that author who writes the book on the niche topic his readers need most.

The Hon. Marina Garcia Marmolejo
Law

Alumna uses her experience to create judicial clerkships

The Hon. Marina Garcia Marmolejo is using her experience to create judicial clerkship opportunities for School of Law students. She is a Laredo-based federal district judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Texas Facilities Commission Executive Director Mike Novak overlooks the Capitol Complex Project construction site in 2019. The site, located at 1801 Congress Ave., is being transformed into a five-story underground parking garage, office building, and grass mall. Credit: Angela Piazza for the San Antonio Report
Business

Texas Facilities Commission director oversees massive construction at the Capitol 

Overseeing $1.5 billion in facilities projects across the state falls to Executive Director of the Texas Facilities Commission Mike Novak (B.B.A. ’75).

Read More Stories

Law

Clerkships add employment security and prestige to law graduate’s repertoires

St. Mary's School of Law graduates secure judicial clerkship opportunities through a new clerkship program.

Alumni

Alumni entrepreneurs discover career and companionship at St. Mary’s 

Despite both being students in the Greehey School of Business, Aaron Thomas and Nisi Heredia (B.B.A. ’11), now Nisi Thomas, didn’t cross paths until they met at a student gathering.

Haley Harvey and Katheryn Cantu are co-captains of the Moot Court Team.
Law

Nationally ranked Advocacy Program prepares court-ready lawyers

Walking into the St. Mary’s University School of Law’s Raba Building, it’s easy to get distracted by the numerous trophies. But those awards, earned by the School of Law’s Advocacy Program, represent tournament placements and are points of pride for a program that has produced national champions.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top