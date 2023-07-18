Magazine Homepage View Issue

St. Mary’s University School of Law faculty in the books

Law
July 18, 2023

by Nathaniel Miller

The St. Mary’s University School of Law’s faculty do more than teach — they also work and share their expertise in specific fields in publications. Between May 2022 and April 2023, many faculty members published articles, papers and even podcasts. Below is a list of some of their published works.

Books:

Front cover of The Lawyer's Conscience.
  • Vincent Johnson, J.D., LL.M., LL.D., and Chenglin “Gary” Liu, LL.M., J.S.D, wrote Studies in American Tort Law, Seventh Edition, 2022; and Teaching Torts: A Teacher’s Guide to the Law of Torts, Seventh Edition, 2022.
  • Vincent Johnson, J.D., LL.M., LL.D., wrote A Student’s Guide to the Law of Torts, Seventh Edition, 2022.
  • Dorie Klein, J.D., wrote Texas Criminal Law: Cases and Materials, Second Edition, 2022.
  • Ramona Lampley, J.D., and Edward M. Imwinkelried, J.D., wrote Federal Evidence Tactics, Matthew Bender Elite Products, Second Edition, 2022.
  • Emilio Longoria, J.D., and Rafael Longoria wrote “Informality in South Texas: Understanding the Evolution of Colonias in El Cenizo and Rio Bravo” for Informality and the City — Theories, Actions, Interventions, Springer Cham, 2022.
  • Bill Piatt, J.D., and Cheryl Taylor, J.D., wrote Human Trafficking, Second Edition, Carolina Academic Press, 2022.
  • Gerald Reamey, J.D., LL.M., wrote How Not to be a Terrible Teacher (And Maybe a Good One), Carolina Academic Press, 2023.
  • Roberto Rosas, J.D., S.J.D., wrote The Marriage Nullity Process in the Reform of Pope Francis with Special Reference to the Processus Brevoir, Outskirts Press, 2023.
  • Jeffrey Addicot, J.D., wrote Christian Doctrines, Imprimatur Press, 2022.

Articles:

Op-Ed:

White Papers:

  • A.J. Bellido De Luna, J.D., contributed to One Memorable Cross Examination Lesson in the National Institute for Trial Advocacy, May 2022.

Podcasts:

