St. Mary’s University School of Law faculty in the books

by Nathaniel Miller
The St. Mary’s University School of Law’s faculty do more than teach — they also work and share their expertise in specific fields in publications. Between May 2022 and April 2023, many faculty members published articles, papers and even podcasts. Below is a list of some of their published works.
Books:
- Michael Ariens, J.D., LL.M., wrote The Lawyer’s Conscience: A History of American Lawyer Ethics, University of Kansas Press, 2023.
- A.J. Bellido De Luna, J.D., wrote Expert Report Rules and the Daubert Trilogy, National Institute for Trial Advocacy, Aspen Publishing, Third Edition, 2022.
- Genevieve Hérbert Fajardo, J.D., and Ramona Lampley, J.D., wrote Texas Practice Series: Consumer Rights and Remedies, Third Edition, 2021; and Texas Practice Series: Consumer Law Handbook.
- Vincent Johnson, J.D., LL.M., LL.D., and Chenglin “Gary” Liu, LL.M., J.S.D, wrote Studies in American Tort Law, Seventh Edition, 2022; and Teaching Torts: A Teacher’s Guide to the Law of Torts, Seventh Edition, 2022.
- Vincent Johnson, J.D., LL.M., LL.D., wrote A Student’s Guide to the Law of Torts, Seventh Edition, 2022.
- Dorie Klein, J.D., wrote Texas Criminal Law: Cases and Materials, Second Edition, 2022.
- Ramona Lampley, J.D., and Edward M. Imwinkelried, J.D., wrote Federal Evidence Tactics, Matthew Bender Elite Products, Second Edition, 2022.
- Emilio Longoria, J.D., and Rafael Longoria wrote “Informality in South Texas: Understanding the Evolution of Colonias in El Cenizo and Rio Bravo” for Informality and the City — Theories, Actions, Interventions, Springer Cham, 2022.
- Bill Piatt, J.D., and Cheryl Taylor, J.D., wrote Human Trafficking, Second Edition, Carolina Academic Press, 2022.
- Gerald Reamey, J.D., LL.M., wrote How Not to be a Terrible Teacher (And Maybe a Good One), Carolina Academic Press, 2023.
- Roberto Rosas, J.D., S.J.D., wrote The Marriage Nullity Process in the Reform of Pope Francis with Special Reference to the Processus Brevoir, Outskirts Press, 2023.
- Jeffrey Addicot, J.D., wrote Christian Doctrines, Imprimatur Press, 2022.
Articles:
- Michael Ariens, J.D., LL.M., wrote The Appearances of Appearances, Kansas Law Review, 2022; The Fall of the American Lawyer, Journal of the Legal Profession. 2022; Anti-Discrimination Ethics Rules and the Legal Profession, Hofstra Law Review, 2022; and A Tribute to Gerald S. “Geary” Reamey, St. Mary’s Law Journal, 2023.
- Robert Hu, Ph.D., wrote Reconstruction of the Reasonable Person Standard Under Chinese Patent Law, Marquette Intellectual Property Law Review, 2022.
- Vincent Johnson, J.D., LL.M., LL.D., wrote The First Woman Dean of a Texas Law School: Barbara Bader Aldave at St. Mary’s University, St. Mary’s Law Journal, 2022; and Lawyers, Mistakes, and Moral Growth, St. Mary’s Journal on Legal Malpractice and Ethics, 2022.
- Emilio Longoria, J.D., wrote Right of First Refusal Option Contracts: What they are, Reoccurring Issues, and Simple Solutions, South Texas Law Review, 2022.
- Alexandra Klein, J.D., wrote The Project of Freedom, The Washington and Lee Law Review, 2023.
- Dorie Klein, J.D, wrote Taking Corrigibility Seriously, Berkeley Journal of Criminal Law, 2023.
- Chenglin Liu, LL.M., J.S.D., wrote Beyond Compulsory Licensing: Pfizer Shares Its Covid-19 Medicines with the Patent Pool, Journal of Legislation and Public Policy, 2023.
- Colin Marks, J.D., wrote Total Return Meltdown: The Case for Treating Total Return Swaps as Disguised Secured Transactions, Pepperdine Law Review, 2023.
- Olawale Ogunmodimu, LL.M., J.S.D., wrote Internally Displaced Persons: Ordeals and Analyses of the Possible Regimes of Legal Protection Frameworks, St. Mary’s Law Journal, 2023.
- Bill Piatt, J.D., wrote Respecting the Identity and Dignity of All Indigenous Americans, Howard Human and Civil Rights Law Review, 2022; and Rennard Leaves Us Words of Thunder, American Indian Law Review, 2022.
- Willy Rice, J.D., wrote Grossly Negligent Utilities, Unimaginable Property Damage and the Scope of Liability Insurers’ Duty to Indemnify Subrogated Property Insurers — Probative and Empirical Inferences From Courts’ Divided Subrogation and Indemnification Decisions, Ohio State Business Law Journal, 2023.
Op-Ed:
- Mike Ariens, J.D., LL.M, wrote Legislature Leaves too much Uknown in Religious Liberty Bills for the San Antonio Express-News, published May 17, 2023.
- Vincent Johnson, J.D., LL.M., LL.D, wrote DeSantis Argues for Weakening Press and Speech Freedoms, published June 17, 2022; and Watergate had a Positive Effect on the Practice of Legal Ethics, published July 1, 2022, both for the San Antonio Express-News.
- Al Kauffman, J.D., wrote With Recent Rulings, an Activist Court has Other Rights in its Sights, published July 1, 2022; U.S. Supreme Court Out to Limit Voting Rights, published Oct. 19, 2022; and 50 years ago, Supreme Court decided Texas school finance case, Published March 15, 203, all for the San Antonio Express-News.
- Alexandra Klein, J.D., along with Brandon Hasbouck, J.D., wrote The Supreme Court is Poised to Make it Even Harder to Challenge Wrongful Convictions, for The Nation, published Oct. 11, 2022.
- Emilio Longoria, J.D., wrote Tunnel Could Bore Through Landowners’ Rights, published May 13, 2022; and Moses Rose’s Hideout may be worth $17 million, published March 30, 2023, both for the San Antonio Express-News.
- Erica Schommer, J.D., wrote Remain in Mexico was Inhuman and Draconian. Biden Should End it, published July 10, 2022; and Biden’s Carrots and Sticks Harm Asylum-Seekers, published Jan. 20, 2023, both for the San Antonio Express-News.
White Papers:
- A.J. Bellido De Luna, J.D., contributed to One Memorable Cross Examination Lesson in the National Institute for Trial Advocacy, May 2022.