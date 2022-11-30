MBA/J.D. student finds nontraditional path to success 

Ortega, an El Paso native, was 17 when she had her son. She used financial aid and paid her own way at Arizona State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. To be a part of her son’s life, she started her own businesses — two pet-sitting businesses and worked as a bookkeeper, a skill she learned from her father. During this same time, she began bodybuilding, a hobby that had her rising from bed at 4:30 a.m. daily and even saw her competing at the national level.