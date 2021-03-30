March 30, 2021
A message from Tom Mengler, President:
The recent news reports about alumnus Martin Phipps are concerning. Just as concerning is the recent information discovered while looking into Phipps’ past employment record at the University.
The current University administration knew Phipps had served as one of the School of Law’s Board of Advocates coaches from Fall 1999 to Spring 2007.
In light of this recent news, we researched his time at the University and have discovered an oral complaint was made to the then law administration in Spring 2007 that was immediately investigated. Following an investigation that extended beyond the initial complaint, the School of Law made the decision not to renew Phipps’ service as a Law Board of Advocates coach. Immediately, following this action in 2007, the School of Law also undertook a review of the Advocacy Program policies and procedures, putting in place safeguards for additional oversight.
On Project Legacy
We trust our criminal justice system to provide Phipps with due process and resolve appropriately the recent criminal allegations. However, the media reporting on recent allegations brought the older allegations concerning Phipps’ time as a coach to the awareness of the current University leadership. Since May 2019, when the University entered into a nonbinding letter of intent to explore the idea of moving its law school downtown in conjunction with Phipps Munoz Development, no progress has been made. As you know, the essential terms of the letter of intent are scheduled to expire on March 31, 2021.
Currently, there are no active negotiations with Phipps Munoz Development and the University and its Board of Trustees have no intention to renew the letter of intent. The University intends to notify Phipps Munoz Development about not renewing the letter of intent.