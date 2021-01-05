Getting accepted into medical school is a feat rarely accomplished without the help and guidance of others. At St. Mary’s, I received endless support and counsel as I evolved into the person I’d hoped to become — someone with extensive experience in research, volunteerism and innovation who stood confident in her ability to connect with others. As a student-athlete studying Engineering, the sheer demand alone made getting into medical school after my undergraduate years seem insurmountable. However, all my professors and faculty had my back. Brother Tim Pieprzyca, S.M., Instructor of Chemistry, would stay late hours until our bus arrived to teach me what I’d missed while traveling. Kathe Lehman-Meyer, Director of the Academic Media Center, taught me how to use Zoom before it became well known, enabling my flexible professors to record classes for me. My Non-Departmental 0101 instructor introduced me to a colleague that led to me joining my first biomedical research project as a freshman. Since then, thanks to St. Mary’s, I’ve traveled the nation to present my research, winning awards and meeting some of the world’s greatest minds. In my worst and best times, people challenged me and cheered me on throughout my journey in becoming a physician. The mentorship and support I discovered at St. Mary’s are unparalleled.