Accepted students will be required to maintain good academic standing at St. Mary’s and maintain a semester and cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 (including biology, chemistry, physics and math with no grades lower than “C”). Students must also take the Medical College Admission Test no later than spring of junior year with a minimum score of 502 and no section score lower than 124. Accepted students also will be required to successfully complete a summer internship after sophomore year and receive satisfactory evaluations from the Baylor staff. All student information must be complete, updated and active.