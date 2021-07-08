Magazine Homepage

Alumnus and Executive Director of Development shares Marianist spirit

Alumni
July 08, 2021

Multiplying good

By Nikki Harris 

Before accepting St. Mary’s University’s Marianist Heritage Award earlier this year, Fred “Steve” Hemphill (B.A. ’05) made a list of every Marianist who has impacted his life — 42 names. 

Hemphill, Executive Director of Development at the University, credits the Marianists for leading him to study and eventually work here. His middle school counselor, also an alumnus, encouraged his parents to send him to Central Catholic High School, a private and Marianist high school in San Antonio. 

Hemphill, who had previously attended public schools, said he didn’t know much about Central Catholic. 

“I thought, ‘Oh, I’m getting punished. I’m going to an all-boys school.’”  

At Central Catholic, he connected with Marianists, who guided his decision to major in History at St. Mary’s when he hadn’t found his direction. 

“St. Mary’s was just a very welcoming place for me to explore ideas and think about what I wanted to be,” said Hemphill, whose love of books led him to work at the Blume Library as a student.  

Brother Michael “Mike” Sullivan, S.M., D.M.A., Professor of Music, first met Hemphill when he was president of the Student Government Association and remembers him as a good leader and networker. 

“He’s always been a gentleman and he really is easy to talk with,” Sullivan said. “He really has embodied the Marianist spirit and charism.” 

Hemphill has now worked in the Office of University Advancement for six years. He said his History degree allows him to connect the personal histories of individuals with the institutional history of the University. 

He reaches out to alumni daily, helping fundraise for scholarships, campus projects and new equipment for classroom learning. 

Just as the 42 Marianists have touched his life over the years, he said, “Almost all graduates I’ve talked to have had an amazing experience here that changed their life in some way. It’s how we are multiplying the good in the world.” 

More from the Summer/Fall 2021 Issue

Business

Management majors launch woman-owned fashion businesses

For some St. Mary’s University students, like Management major Nadia Carrasco-Vasquez, who graduated this May, owning a business is a lifelong dream — in her case, since childhood days in her mom’s coffee shop in Arizona.

MJur Students 6/18 Shoot
Law

St. Mary’s Law celebrates five-year anniversary of Master of Jurisprudence Program

This year marks the five-year anniversary of the St. Mary’s University School of Law Master of Jurisprudence Program.

Arts and Humanities

Theology grad and drummer continues search for meaning

Trivett Wingo (M.A. ’20), in his search for meaning and purpose, has lived many lives — as a drummer for a world-touring band, as an accountant and now as a St. Mary’s University graduate seeking to fulfill his knowledge quest.

Read More Stories

Mentor Circles_400 by 440
Law

Mentor Circles Program connects J.D. students with the legal community

Last fall, St. Mary’s University School of Law Dean Patricia Roberts, J.D., led the law school in a new effort to partner with its alumni and the San Antonio Bar Association and connect second- and third-year J.D. students with experienced lawyer mentors.

Faith and Service

Through transformational leadership, St. Mary’s enhances academic programs, student development and faith formation

With new challenges arising daily, and old ways of life coming into question, St. Mary’s University believes one answer to uncertainty remains one of the bedrocks of a Marianist university — educating for transformational leaders.

Daryl Harris_400 by 440
Law

St. Mary’s lawyer heads new civil rights division in Bexar County

One of alumnus Daryl Harris’ favorite quotes comes from Charles Hamilton Houston, an attorney who played a role in dismantling the Jim Crow laws: “A lawyer is either a social engineer or a parasite on society.”

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top