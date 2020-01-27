A: Well, they don’t give you a formula. Figuring out how to vote Catholic isn’t math, it’s a framework. We must care for the dignity of the person as an inalienable right that we all have as human beings, which cannot be lost or taken away. We must care for all life, and we must have solidarity. The reality of humanity is connection, not isolation. Because of our connectivity, we cannot be selfish — we must do what’s best for the common good and the most vulnerable. There’s often lots of space between someone’s principles and their vote. We can expect a lot of diversity in how Catholics vote, reflecting the diversity of Catholic belief.