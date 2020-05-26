May 26, 2020
Thanks to a new Memorandum of Understanding signed between the St. Mary’s University School of Law and the Jagiellonian University of Kraków, Poland, faculty and students of both universities will be able to take part in an academic exchange in the coming years.
In addition to an exchange program with the faculty and students when travel becomes viable again, both universities will be sharing research with each other and engaging in academic meetings, seminars and courses on legal topics.
In particular, St. Mary’s Law and Jagiellonian University will focus on American and European private law, the American legal system, comparative law and general law history.
“The big picture is really simple. It’s one of the great Catholic universities of the world, and it makes a good, strong partner for St. Mary’s University,” said Interim Dean Vincent R. Johnson, J.D., LL.D.
The Faculty of Law and Administration is the oldest at the Jagiellonian University, and features three fields of study: Administration, Law, and Intellectual Property and New Media Law. It is the oldest university in Poland.
“Kraków today is a glorious, wonderful city. It really is world-class. Jagiellonian University is an attractive partner for many reasons,” Johnson said.