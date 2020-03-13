St. Mary’s has made these decisions in light of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission and the City of San Antonio’s postponement of all Fiesta 2020 events announced earlier today. Following that direction to help ensure the community’s health and safety, Fiesta Oyster Bake was among the events canceled in April. Fiesta Oyster Bake will resume on the St. Mary’s University campus on April 16 and 17, 2021.