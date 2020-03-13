March 13, 2020
The University and Alumni Associations cancel spring alumni events in response to the coronavirus
To address growing concerns about the new coronavirus, St. Mary’s University, the St. Mary’s University Alumni Association and the St. Mary’s University Law Alumni Association have canceled or postponed all St. Mary’s alumni events this spring, which include Homecoming Weekend, March 26 to March 28, and Law Weekend, March 27 and 28.
The Homecoming Weekend cancellation includes Homecoming Oyster Bake, also known as “Baby Bake,” scheduled for Saturday, March 28. Upcoming reunions are also canceled.
The University Alumni Association will reschedule the Distinguished Alumni Dinner, slated for Thursday, March 26, to a later date.
St. Mary’s has made these decisions in light of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission and the City of San Antonio’s postponement of all Fiesta 2020 events announced earlier today. Following that direction to help ensure the community’s health and safety, Fiesta Oyster Bake was among the events canceled in April. Fiesta Oyster Bake will resume on the St. Mary’s University campus on April 16 and 17, 2021.
At this time, there are no confirmed or suspected cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) among the St. Mary’s community.
“The St. Mary’s University mission calls us to make decisions and take action for the common good,” President Thomas Mengler, J.D., said. “With that guidance in mind, the University and its University and Law Alumni Associations today made the difficult decision to cancel or postpone spring alumni events, including the popular Homecoming Oyster Bake.”
“Each year, we look forward to welcoming our alumni and friends to campus to celebrate their accomplishments and enjoy top-notch entertainment,” Mengler continued. “This year, we will adapt our approach and seek other ways to connect with our close-knit alumni community to strengthen those bonds.”
Additional information about how St. Mary’s University is adapting to continue offering a quality education this spring can be found on the University’s Emergency Notifications webpage.