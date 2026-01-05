“Microplastics and toxins themselves can have detrimental effects, but the two together are worse than each of them individually,” said Jennifer Harr, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Biological Sciences and Director of the Forensic Science Program in the School of Science, Engineering and Technology. “When combined, the polystyrene microplastics and the di-butyl phthalate led to significantly reduced lifespan and significantly reduced reproduction in the worms.”