Netflix shows Political Science professor “What’s in the Box?”

A: Luke is very into reality TV game shows. He knew all this stuff in advance about these strategies. He even had a little notebook that he brought with him. After a session, he would be jotting down notes, and we would be talking about strategies. Our basic strategy was not to come out too strong because we were afraid that it would set you up as a target for others to want to get rid of you if you were seen as the main competition. We definitely didn’t want to come out too strong, and we wanted to build as many alliances as we could with the other players, so that, if we find ourselves in a tight spot, we have some folks who would look out for us.