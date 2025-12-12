Magazine Homepage View Issue

Computer Engineering graduate finds family among St. Mary’s community

Science and Tech
December 12, 2025

Building more than a degree

by Nathaniel Miller 

Nnamdi “Jesse” Onwuzurike knew he would be a Rattler ever since his oldest sister first attended St. Mary’s University in 2011.  

That didn’t change when his three other sisters attended the University.  

The youngest of five children, and the only male sibling, he is the last one to graduate from the University, earning his Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering during Saturday’s Commencement.  

Nnamdi “Jesse” Onwuzurike takes a seat inside the Charles L. Cotrell Learning Commons.

“I was 7 years old when I came to help drop my oldest sister off at college,” he said. “It’s been cool being a student here and getting to use all the facilities I wanted to use since I was a kid.” 

Since arriving at St. Mary’s in 2022 from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Onwuzurike knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps. But while his father is a petroleum engineer, the self-proclaimed “nerd” found himself drawn to computers.  

His Engineering Senior Design Project — a two-semester effort supervised by St. Mary’s faculty and engineers from the sponsoring organization — involved the creation of an indoor navigation system using ultrasound systems for autonomous vehicles when GPS is less than reliable.  

It was also designed to be cost-effective and open source.  

“It cost me about $52 to build everything,” Onwuzurike said. “That and lots of blood, sweat and tears.” 

Since his initial visit in 2011, the welcoming atmosphere of the St. Mary’s community was something that stuck out to Onwuzurike. It’s something he heavily experienced while living on campus. 

When not in the classroom (where he’s a member of the Honors Program), there isn’t a place on campus he can walk through without several people stopping him to say hello and chat.  

Onwuzurike also became much stronger in his faith at St. Mary’s, an extension of a promise he made to his mother that we would continue attending church while away from home. 

He also fell in love with photography, a passion he never knew he had until he picked up a camera in 2024. The staff at the Academic Media Center in the Charles L. Cotrell Learning Commons helped him understand the different Adobe programs to edit photos. 

“This community has become my home. Anytime I fill out forms, my address is One Camino Santa Maria. This is my home.” 

Nnamdi “Jesse” Onwuzurike

Wanting others to feel as welcomed as possible, Onwuzurike also served as a Zaragoza Leader for the annual student orientation.  

“It’s been great meeting new students and having an impact on their lives,” he said. “Most people can be scared of college, so having that chance to ease them in has been rewarding.”   

Lecturer of Engineering Ben Abbott, Ph.D., said Onwuzurike’s work ethic, creativity and ability to bring out the best in his classmates make him a great example of what makes St. Mary’s servant leaders.   

“Jesse’s spirit is beautiful in that it not only stands out technically as an innovative engineer, but he also has a keen awareness of others in the world around him,” Abbott said.  

Still deciding on his post-graduate options, there’s one thing Onwuzurike knows for sure: leaving St. Mary’s may be harder than any class he’s taken. 

“This community has become my home,” he said. “Anytime I fill out forms, my address is One Camino Santa Maria. This is my home.” 

Get to know the School of Science, Engineering and Technology
Learn more about the Computer Engineering program
Learn about the Honors Program

More from the Winter 2025 Issue

Armando Martinez speaking at the Texas Capitol.
Law

A first graduate of Online J.D. Program realizes dream of legal career through virtual law school

State Rep. Armando Martinez, who will accept his Doctor of Jurisprudence from St. Mary's Law at the Fall 2025 Law Commencement, is a member of the first cohort of the country's first online J.D. program.

Leona Pallansch and her son compete on the Netflix game show
Arts and Humanities

Netflix shows Political Science professor “What’s in the Box?”

From thinking outside the box while teaching Political Science to guessing What’s in the Box? on the Netflix game show released in December — Leona Pallansch, Ph.D., has done it all. 

Houston-native Kristin Gawlik (B.B.A. ’96, M.B.A. ’98) always knew she wanted to work in business.
Business

St. Mary’s double business alumna proves service and success go hand in hand 

Kristin Gawlik, a St. Mary's University Greehey School of Business double alumna, shows how one 'yes' can change your life's trajectory.

Read More Stories

Jason Stover is photographed in a blue suit and white shirt in the warehouse of Infinite Electronics.
Law

Master’s degree alumnus delves deeper into business law 

Jason Stover (M.Jur. '23) decided to earn his degree at St. Mary's Law so he would be more informed about the laws that govern his areas of expertise.

Sara E. Dysart, left, and Jim Drought, both assist St. Mary's University via their expertise in the law.
Law

St. Mary’s alumni volunteer time to benefit the University 

Jim Drought (J.D. ’69) always wanted to be an attorney. Sara E. Dysart (B.A. ’74, J.D. ’81) loves giving back to St. Mary's University. When asked to assist with a gift given by an alumni, the two friends didn't hesitate to offer their legal services.

MBA student Clara Guerrero in front of a bookcase.
Business

St. Mary’s MBA student finds leadership through service  

Clara Guerrero earns an MBA at St. Mary's University and learns from an international field experience in South Korea with classmates.

