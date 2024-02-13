Magazine Homepage View Issue

Couple who met in Biology class celebrate 10 years together

Alumni
February 13, 2024

Bonded in love

by Nathaniel Miller 

Marina Salgado (B.A. ’17) and her husband, Mario Salgado (B.A. ’17), didn’t expect to find chemistry in a Biology class.  

It was Fall 2013 when the couple, in the first semester of their first year of college, met in Biology 1301 at St. Mary’s University. Both had aspirations of attending medical school.  

A native San Antonian, Marina Salgado (then Flores) gravitated toward people in class she knew from high school and described herself as outgoing. Mario Salgado, more on the quiet side, had two older brothers also attending St. Mary’s, all of whom were from Las Cruces, New Mexico.  

Marina Salgado (B.A. ’17) and her husband, Mario Salgado (B.A. ’17) take their engagement photos on the St. Mary’s University campus.

It wasn’t until the lab portion of the course that the two finally crossed paths. Marina Salgado said that, at the time, she couldn’t “help but notice how handsome” her classmate was and complimented the eyes of this new person in her orbit.  

Mario Salgado, though, left the group to focus less on getting to know his groupmates and more on classwork. 

“He ended up moving lab groups because we weren’t getting any work done,” Marina Salgado said. “I thought, ‘Dang, he must have really not liked our group.’” 

He didn’t stay away though. Calling Marina Salgado a “wonderful writer,” he would return to her, exchanging class notes and strengthening their budding friendship.  

The two would run into each other again in Spring 2014, laughing when they learned they had the same laptop (his was blue and hers was pink).  

A snack break finally helped them make that special connection.  

While purchasing a snack at the University’s bookstore, Mario Salgado felt a tap on his shoulder and turned around to find Marina Salgado. Both commuters to campus, she asked him to walk to the parking lot with her.  

“Running into him outside gave us a bunch of time to talk. We, surprisingly, had a lot in common,” she said.  

From there, the two became an official couple, attending events like Fiesta Oyster Bake and supporting each other when they switched their majors to Communications for her and Psychology for him.  

After graduation, they attended separate graduate schools, still in San Antonio, both graduating around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On the anniversary of their first official date in February 2022, Mario Salgado took Marina to J. Alexander’s for dinner — their special occasion spot. 

Temperatures dipped below freezing, and Marina Salgado was looking forward to a warm night staying in. His persistence got the better of her. 

Marina Salgado and Mario Salgado celebrate under the Barrett Memorial Bell Tower.
Marina Salgado and Mario Salgado celebrate under the Barrett Memorial Bell Tower.

She sensed the meal was going a bit differently than usual: Mario Salgado had her sit on his left when she usually sits to his right. He hardly touched his food and fidgeted throughout dinner.  

When he returned from a trip to the bathroom, things finally made sense.  

“I stood next to her and asked, ‘Can you stand up?’ and that’s when she started freaking out,” Mario Salgado said. 

He proposed on the spot, gaining applause and well-wishes from other diners. After taking in the moment, Marina said she couldn’t wait to tell her family.  

Unbeknownst to her, Mario had planned the event — including hiring a photographer — in advance. Their family members had been in the back of the bar area the whole evening waiting for the moment.  

“They were all waiting for me to give them the signal,” he said. “It was so funny.” 

They married on May 6, 2023 and have enjoyed more than 10 years as a couple.  

Marina Salgado now works as the communications manager for The Gonzaba Foundation and Mario Salgado is a counselor at the Children’s Bereavement of South Texas. 

The smaller class sizes and personal connections with professors at St. Mary’s allowed them to build a connection and, eventually, realize there were ways to be of service to others in different careers.  

“St. Mary’s helped put us on the right track. We were given the opportunity to see what our skills were and, over time, learn where we could offer the best to our communities based on our different capabilities.” 

Marina Salgado

“St. Mary’s helped put us on the right track,” Marina Salgado said. “We were given the opportunity to see what our skills were and, over time, learn where we could offer the best to our communities based on our different capabilities.” 

They may not have gone into the medical field, but the couple said St. Mary’s gave them not only a life together, but the tools to go out and make a difference in their community. 

“If I told myself 10 years ago I wasn’t going to become a doctor, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Mario Salgado said. “But I’m sitting here now, and this is where God decided to put me.” 

Get to know the college of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
Learn about the Biology major
Learn about the psychology major
Learn about Communication studies

More from the Spring 2024 Issue

David Louis is seen sitting in the office of the St. Mary's Journal.
Law

Military veteran turns legal interest into second career

Using his military mindset and 20 years experience as a combat medic in the United States Army, David Louis would excel in his studies as he made the leap to St. Mary’s School of Law.

Belinda Ramon, Ph.D., stands outside the Commons.
Arts and Humanities

Wall Street Journal recognizes Economics professor for accurate 2023 predictions

She may not have a crystal ball, but Economics Associate Professor Belinda Román was recognized by the Wall Street Journal for giving a most accurate 2023 U.S. economic forecast.

Alex Pérez (J.D. ’96) pictured in the Clark Hill office in San Antonio.
Law

Alumnus leads international legal transactions in Mexico, philanthropic efforts at home

Many may see Alex Pérez (J.D. ’96) as an international attorney, a tax law expert or a leader in San Antonio’s philanthropic efforts as the San Antonio Area Foundation’s board chair. But he views himself, fundamentally, as an interpreter.

Read More Stories

The Rev. Brandon Paluch in front of the Barrett Memorial Bell Tower
Faith and Service

The Rev. Brandon Paluch revels in role at St. Mary’s University 

Before he began to consider becoming a Marianist, the Rev. Brandon Paluch, S.M., learned the foundations of ministry on the golf course.  

Christian Elguera Olórtegui, a novelist who teaches Spanish at St. Mary’s University, has won a top literary prize in his home country of Peru, the Copé Award.
Arts and Humanities

St. Mary’s Spanish professor wins major Peruvian literary award

Christian Elguera Olórtegui, a novelist who teaches Spanish at St. Mary’s University, has won a top literary prize in his home country of Peru, the Copé Award.

Ramona Lampley+web
Law

Associate Dean makes humanitarian causes her career mission

St. Mary's Law Associate Dean Ramona Lampley inspired much of her legal work on preventing forced labor in international supply chains.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo Digital Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top